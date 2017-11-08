17 years after she left for Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra’s name removed from Bareilly voters list

The names of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and her mother were removed from the list of Bareilly voters today, seventeen years after they left the city for Mumbai, a senior official said. The family of the leading Bollywood heroine left Bareilly after she won the Miss World title. “The names of Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra have been removed from the voters list,” district magistrate Capt. R Vikram Singh said.

Their names were present in the voters list of ward number 56. A local resident had complained about the anomaly after which the authorities asked the block level officer (BLO) to submit a report on the issue. “After receiving the report of the BLO their names have been removed,” the DM said.

The names of Priyanka Chopra and her mother had figured in the list despite the fact that her father late Col Ashok Chopra had informed the district administration about the family moving to Mumbai through a letter in 2012, officials had said yesterday.

The actor no longer lives in the city and her house near the city railway station here has been locked for long.