18 years of Shah Rukh Khan’s Baadshah: 5 funny scenes that will leave you in splits

Baadshah (1999) might not be counted among superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s best films, but it sure made it clear that King Khan was not just good at romance, but had great comic timing too. Paired opposite him as the female lead was Twinkle Khanna, and the supporting cast consisted actors such as Rakhee, Amrish Puri and ace comedian Johnny Lever.

Directed by filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, the film was expected to be one of their best trademark thrillers with numerous twists and turns, but instead the audience was surprised to discover that it was about a bumbling, intelligent detective Baadshah played by SRK, who, in a classic case of mistaken identity, is embroiled in a high-profile assassination mission, and how he in the end, saves the day for everyone.

Though the film did not prove to be blockbuster at the box-office, the songs were a big hit, right from the title track to Voh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai, even today one can’t help but hum along whenever the songs are played.

As the film completes 18 years of its release on August 27, we bring you five hilarious scenes from the film, which we guarantee will leave you in splits. Watch here...

