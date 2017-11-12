1983 World Cup team vs Ranveer Singh’s team: Who’ll play who

June 25, 1983 will remain etched in the memories of millions of Indians as this was the day when team India stood tall in front of the West Indian cricketing giants at Lord’s.

Kapil Dev’s pack of motivated cricketers took on the reigning champions and showed them what a zealous heart can do. India won the finale by 43 runs. This win’s implications were much beyond the ground as it gave the Indians struggling with their everyday problems a sense of triumph, a taste of victory, a reason to shine.

Though we won the cricket world cup again in 2011, but this team was not a group of underdogs. They were already appreciated and accepted as champions while in 1983 it was more like a David versus Goliath story.

What Kapil Dev, the newly appointed captain of the winning team, said in an interview to IANS, throws light on how important it was for everybody. He said, “We all had a great time in 1983. It is true that we were not confident but after we won a couple of matches we gained some. And in 1983, we finally knew we had a team.”

In a way, this was the real beginning of cricket as the most popular game in India.

So, it was quite natural for everybody to ask twice when the news of Bollywood director Kabir Khan making a film on the historic win broke out.

Even if you don’t want to question the director’s idea, you’ll still want it to be the most epic film you have ever seen.

Ranveer Singh is, of course, playing the legendary Kapil Dev in the film, but he still needs a team in place.

Here, we have tried to help Kabir Khan out by putting in our suggestions about who should play who.

Sunil Gavaskar – Varun Dhawan

K Srikkanth – Vijay

Mohinder Amarnath – Sunil Grover

Yashpal Sharma – Bobby Simha

Sandeep Patil – Ram Charan Teja

Kirti Azad – Kunal Roy Kapur

Roger Binny – Jim Sarbh

Madan Lal – Manav Kaul

Syed Kirmani – Yashpal Sharma

Balwinder Sandhu – Angad Bedi