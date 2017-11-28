20 years of Ishq: These funniest scenes from Aamir-Juhi and Ajay-Kajol starrer will make you nostalgic

When filmmaker Indra Kumar directed the 1997 comedy film Ishq, little did he know that the comic timing of his lead actors will be remembered for years, and years. The film starring actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, had endless moments of laughter.

The romantic comedy showed the story of Raja (Aamir) and Ajay (Ajay Devgn) falling in love with Madhu (Juhi Chawla) and Kajal (Kajol) and mostly revolved around the disparity in their economic status. With a brilliant line-up of supporting cast including the likes of actors Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania, the film was an absolute entertainer. Made with a budget of Rs 11 crore, the film earned Rs 45 crore and was announced a sleeper hit.

Even after two decades since its release, Ishq remains one of the finest comedy films in Bollywood. Check out some of the funniest scenes from the film.

The ultimate pipe scene

The toothpaste prank!

Things love made Ajay Devgn’s character do

When comedy turned into horror

The quintessential ‘fake parent’ scene

