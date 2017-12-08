26 years of ChaalBaaz: 10 things you probably didn’t know about the film

Sridevi’s double role —calm and coy Anju and strong and go-getter Manju, created magic in Pankuj Parashar’s 1983 film ChaalBaaz. Film lovers also can’t forget the actor dancing to the famous song Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai in the rain.

ChaalBaaz is also remembered for its funny dialogues— be it Shakti Kapoor’s “Main ek nanha sa, pyara sa, chota sa bachcha hoon” or Rajinikanth’s “Aaj Sunday hai, toh din main daru peene ka din hai”. The film, no doubt, touched a chord with the audience, the reason why this wholesome entertainer went on to become a hit.

As ChaalBaaz, also starring Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, Rohini Hattangadi, among others, completes 26 years today, we take a look at some interesting facts about the film.

1. Sridevi was down with 103 degrees fever, yet she went ahead with the shooting of the rain dance number Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai.

2. The film is reportedly a remake of the hit film Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) starring Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kumar.

Sridevi played a double role in ChaalBaaz.

3. ChaalBaaz is the only film Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth collaborated for.

4. It was the second film that year where Sridevi played a double role, the first being Guru that released in February that year.

Sridevi and Rajinikanth in a still from the film.

5. Talking about what led to the making of the film, director Pankuj shared the story in an earlier interview to a website. He had said, “When Jalwa was being readied at Prasad Studios, L V Prasad happened to see the film and liked it. He told [producer] Purnachandra Rao to get me to make a stylish film for him. At that time, Sridevi was basking in the success of Mr India and was the next big thing. When Purnachandra Rao approached me, I said: Get me Sridevi and I’ll make a film for you.To my surprise, he promptly agreed and asked if I had a subject in mind, which I didn’t. I just blabbered we would remake Seeta Aur Geeta. He agreed. That was it.”

6. Every time Anupam Kher is planning something evil in the film, the trademark theme music that plays in the background is inspired from the first few seconds of the Ghostbusters song by Ray Parker Jr.

7. It was reported that Sunny Deol insisted that he be credited for a guest appearance in the movie.

8. In one of his interviews, Sunny said the reason behind him giving his nod to the film is that his father did a similar movie, Seeta Aur Geeta. “I agreed to Chaalbaaz only because dad had done an identical role in Seeta Aur Geeta and felt that cinema should remember us for this. The bonus was getting to work with director Pankuj Parashar and the extremely talented Sridevi,” he was quoted as saying.

Sridevi, Rohini Hattangadi and Anupam Kher in a scene from ChaalBaaz.

9. Actor Annu Kapoor played a role double his age in the film. He portrayed the character of Daddu (grandfather).

10. As per sources, a few dialogues of the film were written on the set and a lot of improvisation was done during the shooting of the film.

