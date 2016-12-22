 3 Alia Bhatt films in the top 5: IMDb’s list of 2016’s top Indian films out | bollywood | Hindustan Times
3 Alia Bhatt films in the top 5: IMDb’s list of 2016’s top Indian films out

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2016 14:26 IST
Amitabh Bachchan’s cultural phenomenon Pink was number 1.

IMDb, the world’s biggest movie website, has released their list of the top Indian movies of 2016. Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink and Akshay Kumar’s Airlift led the pack.

The list, like the one IMDb released for international films on December 20, is based on the number of visitors these films’ pages attracted on their site.

The rest of the top 5 is made up of Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab and Kapoor & Sons, which all star Alia Bhatt interestingly.

Here is the full list. You can click on the hyperlinks and read the reviews of the films.

1.Pink

2. Airlift

3. Dear Zindagi

4. Udta Punjab

5. Kapoor & Sons

6. Neerja

7. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

8. 24

9. Saala Khadoos

10. Madaari

