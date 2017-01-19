5 Bollywood actors learning new skills for their upcoming films

New Delhi

Here’s a look at actors who are training or learning something new for their films.

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor has taken sword fighting and horse riding lessons for his next film. The actor plays the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali . According to a source, “Being a perfectionist, Shahid has hired a personal trainer who is busy training him in sword fighting as well as horse riding. The actor wants to get everything right and bring more authenticity to his role. The actor is shooting at night for the film and takes classes during the day.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor has taken sword fighting and horse riding lessons for his next film. (AFP)

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead role in actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, the makers have asked Ranbir to build a body organically which means no use of any prosthetics and beef up only with the help of proper diet and workout sessions.The actor will get in shape similar to how Dutt looked in the 80s and 90s in the films such as Khalnayak (1993) and Sadak (1991).

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will build some muscle for his next organically. (AFP)

Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput spent a lot of time in the cricket field preparing for his role in MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story , and for his next he is spending time inside an airplane. The actor is learning how to fly a Boeing 737 for his role in Chanda Mama Door Ke. He even posted a video on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Excitement at its peak!! Chandamama door ke.” The actor will be playing the role of an astronaut in the film.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput learns how to fly a plane.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film is one of the most anticipated ones in this year. To make sure that he looks best for the role, the actor is keen on looking fit on the screen thus, has decided to stop the intake of alcohol. In an interview, he said, “When I got the feedback about how flabby I was looking on screen, I was very disappointed with myself. That’s when I thought I had to bounce back.”

Actor Sanjay Dutt has decided to not take alcohol till his comeback film releases.

Sara Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara is ready to make her Bollywood debut in director Karan Malhotra’s next film. To make sure that she gives her best, she is learning how to ride a bike in the film. The actor will soon start taking bike riding lessons before the film’s shoot commences in February. She stars with actor Hrithik Roshan in the movie.