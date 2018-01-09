5 times Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan melted our heart with his cuteness

Let’s all confess it. We just can’t get enough of Kareena and Saif’s one-year-old son Taimur’s cherubic face. With so much of media attention around him it is palpable that his parents would be a little protective about the kid. But Taimur’s cuteness goes beyond infinity and that’s what makes us want to see him all the more.

Saif fondly calls him the blue-eyed boy. In one of his interviews he described his son and said, “He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal.”

Taimur’s fan following on social media is huge and his fans want use all the adjectives from adorable to edible while defining him. We have compiled five of his most adorable moments that will leave you in awe of him.

At Kapoor’s Christmas brunch, Taimur’s smile was captured so beautifully that it won a million heart.

#babyboy😘😘 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

On his first birthday, Taimur was dressed up as little nawab and he was a sight to behold.

#taimursfirstbirthday💙💙💙 😘😘 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 20, 2017 at 4:38am PST

Doesn’t he resemble that Parle G kid here?

The happiness on his face when he puts on his dad’s goggles is just priceless.

#birthdayboy 🎂💞 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

The striped shirt with Mickey Mouse embossed on it teamed with denims that his mommy made him wear suits him really well.