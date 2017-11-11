6 years of Rockstar: Nargis Fakhri says Imtiaz Ali changed her life, will forever be grateful to him

Acting was never on her mind, but when an “amazing writer and director” Imtiaz Ali approached Nargis Fakhri with the script of Rockstar, she just couldn’t say no to it. The 38-year-old actor, who made her debut in the romantic drama opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor, also said yes to the project as she wanted to learn more about her parents’ culture.

“When I decided to participate in this project my only thoughts were that of a new adventure to explore a new country and to get to know my dad’s culture and my mom’s Culture. Since Rockstar was shot in Northern India (Nargis’ father is from Pakistan) and in Czech Republic (Nargis’ mother is Czech) I was very excited about that,” says Nargis.

“Shooting for the film was a tumultuous journey which changed my life in more ways than one. I am forever grateful to Imtiaz for choosing me to be a part of this beautiful project. By his choice, he changed my life and the lives of people around me. He even saved a life, which one day I may share with him,” she adds.

In Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri played the role of Heer Kaul.

Since then, over a course of six years, Nargis has done several Bollywood films, such as Madras Cafe (2013) and Housefull 3 (2016). Yet, her debut will always be special for the actor, as it helped her stay in the profession.

“I was not an actress before Rockstar and I never intended to be one. When Rockstar was narrated, I fell in love with the story. It touched my heart and soul. When I heard the film was doing well, my reaction was happiness for the director and everyone who participated in creating this film. I did not anticipate or expect anything. I lived a very nomadic lifestyle and did not expect to even stay in India after this film. I figured I’d be off to my next adventure and new place soon enough,” she says. “Never regret, If it’s good, that’s wonderful. If it’s bad, its an experience,” she adds.

Nargis Fakhri says that she is forever grateful to Imtiaz for choosing her to be a part of Rockstar. (Instagram/imtiazaliofficial)

Sadly, for Nargis, her relationships with the film director and her co-star lasted only till the film’s shoot. “ I have not spoken to anyone after the release of Rockstar. I didn’t realise that relationships on film sets usually just last during the course of the film shoot,” she says.

