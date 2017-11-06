8 years of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani: 5 funniest scenes from this Ranbir-Katrina film

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, was the film which established the Kapoor scion as a bankable star. The duo’s chemistry looked so real and sizzling on-screen, that it came as no surprise that off-screen, too, the two fell head over heels in love with each other.

The story was about Prem (played by Ranbir Kapoor), who has no aim in life except to loiter around with his friends, and to cheer up people around him. The entry of a girl Jenny (played by Katrina Kaif) brings about a rapid change in him. While the story might be run-of-the-mill, the songs played a major role in the success of the film. The tracks Tu Jaane Na and Prem Ki Naiya topped music charts for weeks.

Apart from the music, the film gave Ranbir, then an emerging star, a chance to show off his comic timing, and the audience absolutely loved it. Here’s a compilation of five scenes from the film which will leave you in splits:

