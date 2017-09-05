9 years of A Wednesday: Anupam Kher found director Neeraj Pandey arrogant. Here’s why.

Actor Anupam Kher, who played the role of Commissioner Prakash Rathod in Neeraj Pandey’s directorial debut, A Wednesday, didn’t think very highly of the film director when he was first offered the role. As the film completes 9 years of release today, Kher reveals that after offering him the role, Neeraj told him that he won’t be able to afford his fee.

“ After he gave me the script, he told me ‘ Anupam ji, I cannot give your entire fee. Maybe half of it or one third of it. I was like ‘yeh banda kitna arrogant hai yar’. But then as I was reading the script, I realised that I wasn’t able to put it down. It was a page turner. I couldn’t stop reading it. It was so engaging. I called him as soon as I got off the flight, and I told him I want to be a part of it,” he says.

During the course of the interview, Kher also reveals that the first scene he shot for the movie ended up being the movie’s final scene. “ That scene, where I finally track Naseer down, and shake his hand, but refuse to reveal his identity —that was the very first scene we shot. I am not really sure why we did it, but maybe it was the last day of the permission from the building complex we were shooting in, or maybe it was something else,” he says.

“ But that was never going to be a problem for Neeraj, I guess. I think Neeraj knew that two senior actors would be able to pull it off without shooting for the entire movie first,” Anupam recalls.

The 65-year- old had based his character on a real life cop — Rakesh Maria ( former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai). “ I met him, learnt the way he walks and talks...basically how he works, and I based my character on him. You know, I have done over 500 films, and there are at least 50 films which have gone on to become superhit. How many actors can say that they were involved in 50 or more films that have become iconic in their own sense? ” he adds.

