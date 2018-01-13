 Anurag Kashyap is warning fans against a fake Facebook account in his name | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Anurag Kashyap is warning fans against a fake Facebook account in his name

Film director Anurag Kashyap has warned his fans and followers against a fake profile in his name on Facebook.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2018 17:31 IST
Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Mukkabaaz, released on Friday.
Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Mukkabaaz, released on Friday.(IANS)

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap today took to Twitter to warn people about a fake Facebook account impersonating him.

The Mukkabaaz director posted a screenshot of the fake Facebook account which used his name and photo.

“This is a fake account on Facebook asking actors for private pictures... Don’t fall into his trap... We have reported him,” Kashyap tweeted.

Kashyap is known for giving big breaks to young and aspiring actors and has launched careers of celebs such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin and Vineet Kumar Singh.

