A Gentleman: Akshay went to toilet and Jacqueline became heroine from bhabhi, says Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s kiss -- trimmed or otherwise -- in A Gentleman made all the news recently. But before the two Sidharths (he plays a double role in the film) met Jacqueline in A Gentleman, the two had acted in Brothers where she played Sidharth’s sister-in-law and Akshay Kumar’s wife.

Sidharth jokes how Jacqueline’s status changed while referring to Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. He says, “Akshay toilet kya gaya, Jacqueline bhabhi se heroine ban gayi.”

Jacqueline is her usual chirpy self as well. She says, “When my friends came to know that I am working with Sid they asked ‘He is so good looking. Don’t you get distracted?’ More than anything, it was the comfort level we already had. We have some similarities as well. We both come from outside. We have similar friend circle. We both came to Mumbai without any connection.”

But there were rumours that Sidharth is related to somebody in Bollywood? He says in a frustrated tone, “A lot of people still think I am related to Manish Malhotra, but I am not. Duniya me bahut saare Malhotras hain. I am not related to any of the Bollywood Malhotras. We are separate Malhotras.” Jacqueline completes his sentence, “That’s Punit Malhotra.”

Sidharth’s last film Baar Baar Dekho didn’t fare well at the box office, but he defends his decision of doing the film. He says, “I still believe that the message of Baar Baar Dekho that one should spend time with family was important. But sometimes your film doesn’t get universally accepted. Fortunately my next films, including Neeraj Pandey’s Ittefaq, are very content driven, so I am hoping for the best. Nobody has a clean slate. In fact, Baar Baar Dekho made me more enthusiastic towards different departments of film-making.”

When told he looks even better off-screen, he says, “And onscreen? Maybe because I am always portraying a character that has some limitations in terms of physicality. I haven’t really played myself. I think I look the same (laughs).”

Jacqueline says, “He is so good looking,” and he replies with a smile, “Off-screen.”

Is Hindi still a problem for Jacqueline? She says, “Yes. But it’s a lot better now. In fact when I came here I didn’t even know what ‘namaste’ means. Dubbing has become easier now.”

Sidharth contributes, “She can read and write Hindi now. But it’s the same down south also. Most of the heroines here are north Indians. I am working with Rakul Preet Singh in Aiyyari, she is a sardarni. She has been brought up in my colony only. She is doing the same thing there, and she is very successful. It’s an old film industry toh thoda sa lehza toh dekhna padta hai.”

Jacqueline sighs, “I have a diction teacher who gets angry when I don’t get a word right.”

They are visibly excited about A Gentleman. Sidharth says, “I have always done intense action films or very light roles. This time, I am doing both. There is a straight face comedy angle as well. It’s fulfilling to get a chance to showcase your range.”

But there are no co-actors to help him out this time, “It’s about choosing a story. I have never been insecure about co-actors. This time, it’s two of me.”

Jacqueline concludes the interview, “It’s got two Sids and is a stress-free film.” A Gentleman hits the screens on August 25, 2017.

