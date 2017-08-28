 A Gentleman disappoints at box office, Bareilly Ki Barfi continues its sweet run | bollywood | Hindustan Times
While A Gentleman, riding on the star power of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, scored low over the weekend, small-budget films Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Bareily Ki Barfi went on to prove that content matters, after all!

bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2017 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Read on to find out the domestic box office report for Bollywood this weekend.
After a dismal opening at the ticket windows on Friday, A Gentleman disappointed trade analysts with the weekend box office collections. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, the film managed to mint Rs 13.13 crore in the domestic market.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#AGentleman DISAPPOINTS... Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr. Total: ₹ 13.13 cr. India biz... Overseas weekend: $ 1.1 mn [₹ 7.03 cr].”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, on the other hand, collected Rs 7.53 crore in three days after its release. Given the small budget of Rs 5 crore, the figures are certainly great news for the actor - he has proved his mettle as the sole star of a film.

Another small-budget film, Bareilly Ki Barfi continued a good run at the BO and collected Rs 5.20 crore over the second weekend of its release. The film, that stars Ayushmann Khuranna, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, has now collected Rs 23 crore. It was made at an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore.

