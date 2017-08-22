 A Gentleman song Laagi Na Choote: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez get steamy | bollywood | Hindustan Times
A Gentleman song Laagi Na Choote: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez get steamy

The latest song from A Gentleman is a steamy, sizzling number that shows Jacqueline Fernandez romancing Sidharth Malhotra.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2017 14:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from The Gentleman’s song, Laagi Na Choote.
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from The Gentleman's song, Laagi Na Choote.

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky have released a new sizzling number from the film. Titled Laagi Na Choote, the song showcases the steamy romance between Sidharth and Jacqueline.

The one-minute video features a drenched Sidharth and Jacqueline in throes of love. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voice for the song composed by Sachin- Jigar and Priya Saraiya has penned down the lyrics.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to unveil the song captioning, “#AGentleman knows how to romance! Here is #LaagiNaChoote http://bit.ly/LaagiNaChooteSong … @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi @TSeries 25th Aug!” Jacqueline aka Kavya also shared, “Sweet number this!! #LaagiNaChoote will be out in just 2 hours! @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries”.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings to the life of Gaurav and Rishi.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & DK and is all set to release on August 25.

Watch the song here:

