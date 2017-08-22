A Gentleman song Laagi Na Choote: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez get steamy
Updated: Aug 22, 2017
The makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky have released a new sizzling number from the film. Titled Laagi Na Choote, the song showcases the steamy romance between Sidharth and Jacqueline.
The one-minute video features a drenched Sidharth and Jacqueline in throes of love. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voice for the song composed by Sachin- Jigar and Priya Saraiya has penned down the lyrics.
Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter to unveil the song captioning, “#AGentleman knows how to romance! Here is #LaagiNaChoote http://bit.ly/LaagiNaChooteSong … @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi @TSeries 25th Aug!” Jacqueline aka Kavya also shared, “Sweet number this!! #LaagiNaChoote will be out in just 2 hours! @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries”.
#AGentleman knows how to romance ! Here is #LaagiNaChoote https://t.co/ah8H7cDkPl @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi @TSeries 25th Aug !— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 22, 2017
A song for 💖 from #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky.. #LaagiNaChoote is out too!! https://t.co/KPj99lDbdW @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries pic.twitter.com/2EFIlBiY8c— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) August 22, 2017
A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings to the life of Gaurav and Rishi.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & DK and is all set to release on August 25.
Watch the song here:
