Aahana Kumra: More women should be involved in front of the camera and behind it

Aahana Kumra lauds the boost in the number of female-fronted films in Hindi cinema, but feels that more needs to be done in that space. The actor, who starred in the 2017 women-centric film Lipstick Under My Burkha (directed by Alankrita Shrivastava), says that there should be more opportunities for women, both in front of the camera and behind it.

She says, “We need women in various aspects of filmmaking”, be it as actors, directors, camera persons or editors, as that would help highlight their perspective on issues. “There has been much talk about female-fronted films and female directors these days but if you think carefully, in a year how many such films are being made around women? Look at Konkona Sensharma’s A Death In The Gunj (2016). She made such a wonderful film. But how many women get such opportunities? You have to encourage them to make such good movies both in terms of support and fund. At times, I feel that men are still not comfortable with women getting all the attention,” adds Aahana.

Not just more women, she also bats for a variety of films around women. “A lot of times, films highlight the plight of women, or for that matter, there are revenge dramas such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1998), Maatr (2017) and Mom (2017). I am not saying they aren’t welcome, but films on women can also highlight other aspects of their lives,” says the actor, who enjoys watching slice-of-life stories onscreen.

As for her career, Aahana — who played Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter in the TV show Yudh — will next be seen in Sanjoy Nag’s film, Yours Truly, which also stars Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pankaj Tripathi.

