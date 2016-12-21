Aamir in repeat mode, casts his reel daughter in new film

Fifteen-year-old Zaira Wasim is set to make her big screen debut with Aamir Khan in his next film, Dangal. She will be seen playing the role of a younger Geeta Phogat (Olympic athlete) in the movie. Now, we have found out that the Kashmiri girl will also be seen in Aamir’s next production, Secret Superstar, which has been helmed by debutant director Advait Chandan.

“Zaira has just appeared for her 10th standard board examinations. She is very excited to see herself on the big screen. This is the first time that Aamir has cast an actor in two back-to-back films,” says an insider. The source further adds that Zaira also has a good voice and sings well. “This quality worked in her favour,” says the source.

Aamir Khan has cast Zaira Wasim in his next production that has been directed by Advait Chandan. (HT Photo)

Apparently, the casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, auditioned over 5,000 girls for the character of a younger Geeta. “He was aware that Zaira is a strong actor. So, when Aamir was looking for a girl to play the part, Mukesh suggested that Aamir get her to audition,” says the insider. Once Aamir saw Zaira’s performance at the auditions, he was impressed. “From that time onward, he was clear that she will be the perfect fit for the part,” the source says.

With this movie, Aamir is also launching Advait, who has worked as an intern with him for nine years. He worked as an assistant to Kiran Rao on her directorial venture, Dhobi Ghat (2011). Aamir couldn’t be reached for a comment.