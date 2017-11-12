 Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Bollywood stars at Indian Sports Honours. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Bollywood stars at Indian Sports Honours. See pics

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, were in attendance as Virat Kohli’s initiative, Indian Sports Honours was inaugurated.

bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2017 09:54 IST
HT Correspondent
It was a star-studded night as Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and several Bollywood celebrities joined sports stars for the inaugural session of Indian Sports Honours.
The first edition of Indian Sports Honours was held Saturday evening at Grand Hyatt, in Mumbai and the grand event saw Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, in attendance.

The initiative of honouring sportspersons from various fields was launched by Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG recently, and the awards function was held on Saturday evening with personalities from various fields coming together.

While Anushka posed happily with Virat, Farah Khan was spotted with Sania Mirza.

Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the sports stars present at the event.

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Cricketer Hardik Pandya poses with actor Amir Khan. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Riteish Deshmukh also attended the inaugural Indian Sports Honours at Grand Hyatt, Kalina,in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are happy to pose together during inaugural Indian Sports Honours. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

