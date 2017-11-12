Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Bollywood stars at Indian Sports Honours. See pics
Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, were in attendance as Virat Kohli’s initiative, Indian Sports Honours was inaugurated.bollywood Updated: Nov 12, 2017 09:54 IST
The first edition of Indian Sports Honours was held Saturday evening at Grand Hyatt, in Mumbai and the grand event saw Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, in attendance.
The initiative of honouring sportspersons from various fields was launched by Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG recently, and the awards function was held on Saturday evening with personalities from various fields coming together.
While Anushka posed happily with Virat, Farah Khan was spotted with Sania Mirza.
Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the sports stars present at the event.
The "IT COUPLE "!😜at the indian sports honours eith my favourite sportsperson @MirzaSania .. Congrats on ur award bsby♥️😘 pic.twitter.com/XFfrpL8qvU— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 11, 2017
