Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and more: Bollywood stars at Indian Sports Honours. See pics

The first edition of Indian Sports Honours was held Saturday evening at Grand Hyatt, in Mumbai and the grand event saw Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, in attendance.

The initiative of honouring sportspersons from various fields was launched by Virat Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG recently, and the awards function was held on Saturday evening with personalities from various fields coming together.

While Anushka posed happily with Virat, Farah Khan was spotted with Sania Mirza.

Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the sports stars present at the event.

Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The gentle handsome superstar #AkshayKumar sir at #IndianSportsHonours A post shared by ♡ KHILADI GROUP ♡ (@khiladigroup) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya poses with actor Amir Khan. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Riteish Deshmukh also attended the inaugural Indian Sports Honours at Grand Hyatt, Kalina,in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

New Pic: @@s1dofficial At "Indian Sports Honours Awards" Last Night ❤ #IndianSportsHonours A post shared by Kareena & Sidharth FC (@kareena_sidharth_fc) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are happy to pose together during inaugural Indian Sports Honours. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Wat an honour...to be co hosting #theindiansportshonours with @riteishd with so many sporting greats under one roof👏👏 @virat.kohli @buntysajdeh A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Black & Whites for Jacklyn Bhagnani at #indiansportshonours night in Mumbai #jackky911 A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:34am PST

The "IT COUPLE "!😜at the indian sports honours eith my favourite sportsperson @MirzaSania .. Congrats on ur award bsby♥️😘 pic.twitter.com/XFfrpL8qvU — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 11, 2017

