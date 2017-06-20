Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Dhanush win inaugural Shankarabharanam Awards

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and South superstars Dhanush and Junior NTR will be honoured with inaugural Shankarabharanam Awards.

The awards, instituted by South Indian actress Tulasi as a token of regard for her guru and Dada Saheb Phalke award recipient K Viswanath, will be given away here. “My guru and mentor Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, Dr K Viswanath has worked with both the Northern and Southern industries in his illustrious career. He stands for the unity of our cinema, a beautiful aesthetic medium that knows no boundaries of geography or language,” Tulasi said.

The awards are named after the renowned director’s iconic 1982 film Shankarabharanam.

This year, talents across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam film industry will be honoured.

Aamir will receive the best actor-Hindi trophy for Dangal, while Alia will get the best actress-Hindi for Udta Punjab. Junior NTR will get the best actor-Telugu trophy for Janata Garage. Dhanush will receive the best director-Tamil award for Pa Pandi.

