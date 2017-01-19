Aamir Khan and his piano lessons for Dangal daughters

After training her on screen as a wrestler in Dangal, Bollywood star Aamir Khan is now giving a different kind of tutorial for Fatima Sana Shaikh: Teaching her piano.

Read more

In a series of Instagram posts, Fatima shared stills of Aamir playing the piano while Sanya Malhotra lingers around. Sanya played another daughter of Aamir in Dangal.

While there is no official word on the ‘piano lessons’, the subtle and plain style makes it seem more like a fun-filled goofing around than a real music lesson.

Ak A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:02am PST

Piano classes? A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:54am PST

Fatima played Geeta Phogat in Dangal, where Aamir played her dad and initial coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. Dangal opened to rave reviews and has been raking moolah at the box office as well, crossing Rs 300 crore at domestic ticket windows.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan will soon be essaying the role of a rockstar in Secret Superstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more