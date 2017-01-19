 Aamir Khan and his piano lessons for Dangal daughters | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Aamir Khan and his piano lessons for Dangal daughters

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2017 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Aamir Khan played Fatima’s dad in Dangal.(Instagram)

After training her on screen as a wrestler in Dangal, Bollywood star Aamir Khan is now giving a different kind of tutorial for Fatima Sana Shaikh: Teaching her piano.

Read more

In a series of Instagram posts, Fatima shared stills of Aamir playing the piano while Sanya Malhotra lingers around. Sanya played another daughter of Aamir in Dangal.

While there is no official word on the ‘piano lessons’, the subtle and plain style makes it seem more like a fun-filled goofing around than a real music lesson.

Ak

A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Piano classes?

A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on

Fatima played Geeta Phogat in Dangal, where Aamir played her dad and initial coach Mahavir Singh Phogat. Dangal opened to rave reviews and has been raking moolah at the box office as well, crossing Rs 300 crore at domestic ticket windows.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan will soon be essaying the role of a rockstar in Secret Superstar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<