Aamir Khan refuses to give up the Thug life: this photo has nose ring, piercing and a lot of swag

Photographer Avinash Gowariker has shared a photo of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, looking handsome in his Thugs of Hindostan look. “If it’s a #PostPackUpShot, then why am I still looking into the camera?” he asked. I Love him! @aamir_khan,” he wrote with the picture. Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom fame.

As is his wont, Aamir has undergone a massive physical transformation for the role. He lost over 20 kgs for the film and got nose and ear piercing done. Earlier, for Dangal, Aamir had put on 95 kgs to play Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Aamir was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan along with Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Malta. After wrapping up the schedule, the team is back in India.

The film is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, and promises to have action on sea and a dose of history. It also brings Amitabh and Aamir together for the first time.

Thugs of Hindostan is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

