Aamir Khan returns to work post Swine flu with Secret Superstar song launch

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently made his first public appearance after staying away from the limelight as he was diagnosed with swine flu.

The Dangal star introduced Meghna Mishra, the 16-year-old singer who has crooned Main Kaun Hoon in his upcoming film Secret Superstar.

Aamir was confined to his home due to Swine Flu for some days but now he has gained convalescence and was seen on his toes as he presented the song Main Kaun Hoon from ‘Secret Superstar’.

Few days back Aamir, along with his wife Kiran Rao, was diagnosed with swine flu because of which he couldn’t physically attend the event of their NGO Paani Foundation in Pune. He, however, attended the event virtually via video web conference.

Aamir will be donning the producer’s hat for his upcoming film Secret Superstar. The movie traces the journey of Zaira Wasim, who plays a 14-year-old girl named Insia who desires to be a singer much to the chagrin of her dad. The movie is slated for a Diwali release.

