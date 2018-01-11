Aamir Khan reviews Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakandi: Haven’t laughed so hard since Delhi Belly

Before Saif Ali Khan’s black comedy directed by Akshat Verma releases, the film has already earned one raving review. And from none other than Aamir Khan, whose sets the bar quite high when it comes to cinema. Aamir watched the film at a special screening and shared his “review” of the film which marks the directorial debut of Verma, who also wrote the script of Delhi Belly.

Confessing that he was laughing out loud throught the film, Aamir wrote, “Kaalakandi is one (of) the funniest films I have seen in a long time. Haven’t laughed this much since I read the script of Delhi Belly. Absolutely loved all the performances. Saif was outstanding! What a debut Akshat! Proud of you. Don’t miss this one guys, it releases tom.”

Kaalakandi, which is Marathi slang for things gone horribly wrong, the film is a black comedy-cum-thriller based on bizarre events that happen in one night. While Saif plays the lead, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Shenaz Treasury, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

The film is a Mumbai story and takes place all over the city. Speaking to Firstpost, the director said, “It is a Bombay story completely. It is about six people who are possibly having the worst night of their lives and whether they make it through or not. The challenge was in the writing and structuring to see how the three worlds would sit together; it was easier to shoot in Bombay at night. Just that we were shooting with rain and that complicates things. So we had rain machines all the time and actual rain to deal with. It becomes very exhausting, it isn’t comfortable and warm.”