Aamir Khan’s Dangal on course to touch Rs 300 cr, crosses Rs 200 cr in 8 days

Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal is bulldozing its way to box office record books, crossing the impressive Rs 200 crore mark with ease. The film touched Rs 216.12 cr in just eight days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Dangal’s business figures in the second week on Saturday.

#Dangal maintains a STRONG GRIP on Day 8... All set for a SMASHING Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr. Total: ₹ 216.12 cr nett. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2016

At this rate, Dangal looks all set to be the fourth film to enter the Rs 300 cr club after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Aamir’s PK is the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time.

#Dangal milestones...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr on Day 2

Crossed ₹ 100 cr on Day 3

Crossed ₹ 150 cr on Day 5

Crossed ₹ 200 cr on Day 8

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2016

At the speed at which #Dangal is sprinting, ₹ 300 cr is an easy target... Will be 4th film to achieve it [#PK, #BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2016

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie has tugged at the heartstrings of audiences for its powerful portrayal of the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

This is a great feat to achieve for any Bollywood film in the era post demonetisation. Films like Rock On 2, Kahaani 2 and Dear Zindagi also faced problems at the box office because of less cash inflow in the market.