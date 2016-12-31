 Aamir Khan’s Dangal on course to touch Rs 300 cr, crosses Rs 200 cr in 8 days | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan’s Dangal on course to touch Rs 300 cr, crosses Rs 200 cr in 8 days

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2016 14:24 IST
Hindustan Times
Dangal has no opposition at the box office till January 13, 2017.

Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal is bulldozing its way to box office record books, crossing the impressive Rs 200 crore mark with ease. The film touched Rs 216.12 cr in just eight days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted Dangal’s business figures in the second week on Saturday.

At this rate, Dangal looks all set to be the fourth film to enter the Rs 300 cr club after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Aamir’s PK is the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie has tugged at the heartstrings of audiences for its powerful portrayal of the tale of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former national champion who, much to the disapproval of his wife and his whole village, trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to wrestle.

This is a great feat to achieve for any Bollywood film in the era post demonetisation. Films like Rock On 2, Kahaani 2 and Dear Zindagi also faced problems at the box office because of less cash inflow in the market.

