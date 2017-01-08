 Aamir Khan’s Dangal overtakes PK to become highest-grossing Hindi film in history | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Aamir Khan’s Dangal overtakes PK to become highest-grossing Hindi film in history

bollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2017 17:26 IST
Hindustan Times
Dangal was released to ecstatic reviews in December 2016.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has overtaken his previous film PK to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in history.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news on Sunday. Dangal’s box office haul, as of Sunday, stands at Rs 341 crore, slightly over PK’s lifetime earnings of Rs 340 crore. It is now the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

Adarsh also noted that with overseas earnings of Rs 174 crore, Dangal has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in USA, Canada and Australia.

Dangal, based on the real-life story of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, and their father and trainer Mahavir Singh Phogat, was released to ecstatic reviews in December 2016.

