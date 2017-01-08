Aamir Khan’s Dangal overtakes PK to become highest-grossing Hindi film in history

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has overtaken his previous film PK to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in history.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news on Sunday. Dangal’s box office haul, as of Sunday, stands at Rs 341 crore, slightly over PK’s lifetime earnings of Rs 340 crore. It is now the highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

With #Dangal emerging the HIGHEST GROSSER EVER [Hindi films] today [Sun], let's have a look at the TOP 5 HIGHEST GROSSERS of Hindi films... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2017

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Sat, 7 Jan: $ 25.58 million [₹ 174.30 cr]... HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi film* in USA-Canada and Australia. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2017

Adarsh also noted that with overseas earnings of Rs 174 crore, Dangal has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in USA, Canada and Australia.

Dangal, based on the real-life story of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat, and their father and trainer Mahavir Singh Phogat, was released to ecstatic reviews in December 2016.

