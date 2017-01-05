Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate cup 2 anthem: Kiran turns singer with Toofan Ala

If Aamir Khan’s Dangal is being hailed as one of Bollywood’s most exciting films ever, here’s one more from his stable: Toofan Ala, an inspiring anthem for his pet project, the second edition of Paani Foundation’s Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. It was launched by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in an event at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai on January 3.

Directed by Shri Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame, Toofan Ala is composed by music directors Ajay-Atul and sung by Aamir’s wife, filmmaker and Paani Foundation’s co-founder Kiran Rao. Written by Guru Thakur, the music video features people from the villages of Maharashtra along with several Marathi celebrities including Sai Tamhankar, Sonali Kulkarni, Akash Thosar and Sunil Barve. Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also seen in the video.

Talking about her experience, Kiran said at the launch, “I was made to sing the song on my husband’s diktat. I had fun working with Ajay-Atul and Nagraj. I was nervous in the studio but Ajay and Atul encouraged me to sing.”

“It was my dream to work with Nagraj. In an interview too I was asked is there any director I want to work with and I said Nagraj. My dream came true so I have to thank my husband,” she added.

Aamir Khan along with his wife Kiran Rao and music composers Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale during the launch of a music video shot by filmmaker Nagraj Manjule to announce the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in Mumbai. (PTI)

The Paani Foundation had started off with 3 districts in 2016 and now 30 districts have been included and targeted for the cause.. The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup is a competition between different villages to see who can do the maximum for the watershed and water conservation.

The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017 competition will take place between 8th April and 22 May this year.

