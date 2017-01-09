Aaradhya Bachchan, Azaad Rao Khan dance together at annual day function. Watch videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan kept their kids away from the limelight initially but are now comfortable with them being clicked by the paparazzi. Both Aaradhya and Azaad have attracted shutterbugs mostly for their appearance with their celeb parents.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Aamir’s youngest son Azaad were seen performing together at the annual day function of their school, Dhirubhai Ambani international School in Mumbai. And like kids that young, they are super cute!

A Twitter account of a fan club of the Bachchans has uploaded videos and pictures of the function.

The function was held in December.

Aaradhya's annual day performance was so cute! She's certainly got the moves haha! pic.twitter.com/qq4feoQj0P — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Abhishek and Aishwarya enjoying Aaradhya's annual day function pic.twitter.com/G0JkHAPA2a — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Abhishek and Aishwarya get up to join in the finale pic.twitter.com/ODM8icf911 — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Aaradhya prepares for her annual day performance:

Aaradhya during the preparation for her annual day at school pic.twitter.com/HI6LFhpXt5 — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Proud parents Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were in attendance.

Watch how excited Abhishek and Aishwarya get as Aaradhya appears on the stage during the finale pic.twitter.com/bFJZ3vldNM — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

Here’s a video of the entire function:



Full video from Aaradhya's Annual Day here https://t.co/p4FTydC6FB — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 7, 2017

