 Aaradhya Bachchan, Azaad Rao Khan dance together at annual day function. Watch videos
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
Aaradhya Bachchan, Azaad Rao Khan dance together at annual day function. Watch videos

bollywood Updated: Jan 09, 2017 12:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A still from the annual function at DhirbubAmbani School, Mumbai. (YouTube)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan kept their kids away from the limelight initially but are now comfortable with them being clicked by the paparazzi. Both Aaradhya and Azaad have attracted shutterbugs mostly for their appearance with their celeb parents.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Aamir’s youngest son Azaad were seen performing together at the annual day function of their school, Dhirubhai Ambani international School in Mumbai. And like kids that young, they are super cute!

A Twitter account of a fan club of the Bachchans has uploaded videos and pictures of the function.

The function was held in December.

Aaradhya prepares for her annual day performance:

Proud parents Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were in attendance.

Here’s a video of the entire function:

<