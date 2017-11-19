Aaradhya birthday bash: Aishwarya Rai looks like a vision as Bollywood comes to party. See pics

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya turned 6 earlier this week but the Bachchans waited till Friday kicked in to host a star-filled bash at their home, Prateeksha. The party had everyone from Bollywood coming to party with the 6-year-old – Shah Rukh Khan was there with son AbRam, Aamir Khan accompanied son Azad Rao Khan, Farah Khan came with her three children, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Vihaan Raj were there as was Daboo Ratnani and his kids. And we are not even naming all of the celebs on the guest list!

But before we show you photos from the party – let’s pause a moment on the mother-daughter duo of Aaradhya and Aishwarya. As daddy Abhishek kept it casual in jeans and a white shirt, Aaradhya looked adorable in a princess dress. Mother Aishwarya looked a vision herself in a Gauri and Nainika gown.

Here are all the photos from Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday party…

Ha ha ha .. proof! Priceless😂😆 so adorable @bachchan @iamsrk #buntywalia .."Giants" on the wheel!😂#grownupkids #boyswillbeboys #partytime #fun A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Farah Khan with her kids at #aaradhyabachchan #birthday #party #juhu #mumbai #happybirthday #instalove #kiddieparty #love #farahkhan A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Tara Sharma with her kids at #aaradhyabachchan #birthday #party #juhu #mumbai #happybirthday #instalove #kiddieparty #love A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:33am PST

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to write about the birthday party and the “genius” guests. “They come dressed in their best , wide eyed , wonder written all over , surprise and innocence resting well within their miniature beings .. and bringing this generation of their tribe to a level that can only be described as beyond comprehensive wonder .. !! The life and times of the little .. may they ever remain so .. unchanged and continuously unplugged .. !! What does any nomenclature become them .. none .. they are a world of their own .. confident and known all, seen all .. not a care, not a worry .. just simply in adorable exactitude .. !,” he wrote, adding, “Geniuses all !!”

Earlier, on her birthday on November 16, the entire Bachchan parivaar headed out for dinner. Abhishek and grandad Amitabh Bachchan also shared adorable posts on the day of her birthday. Big B wrote on his blog then, “The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !!”