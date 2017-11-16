Aaradhya may have turned 6 but its 60 for us: grandad Amitabh Bachchan’s adorable post. See pics

Aaradhya Bachchan may be all of six but she is a star in her own right. Keeping nepotism aside for a minute, this comes with being the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter to arguably the biggest Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan. Her birthdays have become the mini-me version of the fan mania we see around the rest of the Bachchan family. So, as Aaradhya turned six on Thursday, wishes were flowing in for her on social media. However, the most adorable one came from her grandad.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote, “The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !! Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond .. And the love of them that gave her to us ..” He also thanked a fan -- or extended family as he calls them -- for designing greetings for her. “And for the Ef that have so generously designed her greetings for the social .. my personal gratitude and appreciation ..,” he wrote.

Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya in a file photo where they greet fans outside their house in Mumbai.

Big B also took to Twitter late Wednesday and posted a picture where Aaradhya is seen holding a t shirt with a younger version of herself imprinted on the front. “T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th!!” Amitabh wrote along with his post.

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!😀😀🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

He also shared another picture of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter and thanked fans for their wishes. “T 2712 - To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love.” he tweeted.

T 2712 - To them all that have wished with greetings for Aaradhya .. my gratitude and thanks ..🙏🙏 .. your wishes and blessings shall always be cherished with love ..😀 pic.twitter.com/Ga4eDfPSY2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

After being sheltered from the paparazzi initially, the Bachchans are now fine with Aaradhya being clicked during her outings.

The Bachchan family recently attended a family wedding and Amitabh happily shared pictures from the grand affair. A video surfacing online even showed Aaradhya, Aishwarya and Abhishek shaking a leg with the baraat.

A clip of Abhishek and Aishwarya dancing with the baraat with Aaradhya pic.twitter.com/IT8GEZIEyF — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) November 14, 2017

According to reports, a grand birthday party for Aaradhya is on the cards.

