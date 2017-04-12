Abhay Deol calls out Bollywood on fairness cream ads, mocks Shah Rukh, Vidya, Deepika and Sonam

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has criticised other actors for endorsing fairness creams including Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone after BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s racist comments on a TV news debate.

The 41-year-old actor took to Facebook, where he posted a number of celebrity ad campaigns, criticising Bollywood as well as the country’s obsession with fairness, post Vijay’s remarks without naming him.

Pointing out actor John Abraham’s advertisement, Abhay wrote, “WE ARE NOT A RACIST COUNTRY! I will prove it to you. In the pic below John holds a card with shades from white to dark. Hey! You can see the promise of darker skin too if you read the card from left to right! He’s not telling you to go from right to left! Duh!

“Even if the writing on the tube reads ‘Intensive FAIRNESS moisturiser’. It just means its ‘FAIR’ to all who use it.”

He also took pot-shots at actors and actresses such as Raanjhanaa co-star Sonam Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Shahid Kapoor, Sidarth Malhotra, along with Hollywood star Eva Longoria for taking part in the business that thrives on people’s insecurities.

Giving reference of actress-filmmaker Nandita Das’ ‘Dark Is Beautiful’ campaign, Abhay wrote, “Silly Nandita trying to teach us that Black is also beautiful. Doesn’t she know that we already know that? Why else would we be so accepting of people from the south*?

“ What’s that? She’s from Orissa? Can we include that in the southern belt of states? Cause I really want to believe in my bullshit. *in reference to a comment made by a politician on TV.”

The actor further said it is difficult for one person to make a difference to the world about the racist attitude, but one can always start with their near and dear ones.

“There’s a lot more of these campaigns that are blatantly, and sometimes subtly, selling you the idea that whiter skin is better than darker skin. No one at the top of their game in any field is going to tell you that it is demeaning, false, and racist.

“You have to see that for yourself. You have to stop buying into the idea that a particular shade is better than others... While an individual may not be able to change this attitude in his/her community, he/she can at least start with the family,” wrote Abhay.

Deol also posted this screenshot.