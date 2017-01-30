Abhishek Bachchan and I can change fate of basketball in India: Satnam Singh Bhamara

Remember when basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara said he wanted Abhishek Bachchan to play him if a biopic were to be made on him? Junior Bachchan, who’s a basketball fanatic, replied that he would — and for free if Bhamara wins an NBA championship. He even said that until then, he’d love to play a one-on-one game with the NBA player.

In a chat with HT City, Satnam says he’d be honoured. “I’ve heard that Abhishek loves basketball and he plays with Bosco and Caesar (Bollywood choreographers), and his other friends from time to time. It would be an honour to play a friendly game with him whenever I am in India or he visits the US,” he says.

Read more

Bhamara is also hopeful that he and Bachchan can change the fate of the game in India. “Together, we can change the fate of basketball in our country. We can make it more visible. And although I’d love to play with him, I think our association can go beyond that. I plan to talk to him and figure what more we can do,” he adds.

Bhamara is the first Indian who made it to National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2015. He is currently also in news for Roman Gackowski’s documentary on him, titled One in a Billion. The film is currently available only on an online movie viewing portal.

New York Emmy award winner Roman Gackowski’s documentary One In A Billion (still above) follows the journey of Satnam Singh Bhamara from India to NBA.

Bhamara says he’s thrilled by the possibility of Bachchan hosting the film’s screening in India. “It would be great if Abhishek Bachchan would host a screening of One in a Billion in India, he has been a huge supporter of the game, and of me.”

He adds, “After seeing people’s response and how my story is inspiring them, we do want to host a screening of the movie in India. Since it is not available on any other platform yet, a screening will help us reach a wider audience.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more