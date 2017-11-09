Abhishek Bachchan checks photographer’s camera for Aishwarya Rai’s inappropriate pictures

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was at a party at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai on Tuesday night when he had the opportunity to swoop in and save the day. While leaving the party with his actor wife Aishwarya Rai, he caught a camera taking Aishwarya’s photos from what he thought was a compromising angle.

He pointed at the cameraman from his car and demanded that he approach him. He asked him about the pictures he was trying to click but the photographer was quick to clarify that he didn’t mean to cause trouble and gestured that he was trying to take wide-angle shots. He even showed Abhishek the pictures on his camera while Aishwarya looked on smilingly at her husband for coming to her rescue.

Abhishek Bachchan gesturing at the photographer to approach him with his camera. (IANS)

Finally assured that cameraman wasn’t trying to shoot inappropriate pictures, he asked him to leave. He then folded his hands to the gathered paparazzi and asked them to make space for their car so they could leave.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were joined by director Karan Johar for the party. The group even posted a selfie from the night on Instagram.

Aishwarya is currently shooting for Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play Sahir Ludhianvi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next.

