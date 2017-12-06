Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable birthday wish for niece Navya Naveli: Mamu loves you so much

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote a long, emotional Instagram post to wish his niece Navya Nanda Naveli on her 20th birthday on Wednesday. Remembering all the cute moments he spent with Navya during her childhood, Abhishek wondered when she grew up into a confident and young woman.

“When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can’t treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When? To my favourite, to my niece, to my Navya.... Happy 20th Birthday little lady. Mamu loves you very much,” he wrote.

Navya, Shweta’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter is a social media favourite and her Instagram posts often go viral.

She made her public debut in 2015 at the prestigious le Bal des Débutantes or Le Bal in Paris. Currently interning with an ad agency in the US, Navya does not plan to enter Bollywood in near future. “I love the independence,” she told Vogue while her mother Shweta added, “I really try to tell Navya about all the cons [of being a part of the film industry]. I have nothing against the industry, it’s who we are. But, it’s not an easy world to be in.”

