Abhishek Bachchan trolled for daughter Aaradhya ‘not having a normal childhood’, his response is a beauty

Bollywood actors appear to have made their peace with constant trolling but when people bring their children into it, they have no choice but to speak out. Actor Abhishek Bachchan was faced with such a situation when a woman tweeted that his 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya was not “having a normal childhood” and whether he and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were “going for beauty without brains”.

Over the weekend, social media was flooded with pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya attending a wedding in Mangalore. Objecting to Aaradhya’s frequent appearances with her mother, the woman tweeted from her handle @shirjahan, “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.”

@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

Choosing wit over anger, Abhishek wrote, “Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.”

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

The woman refused to give up and asked Abhishek to share a few “normal pictures” of Aaradhya . “A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm,” she wrote.

A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

The woman, then went on to explain how she is “not from India” hence doesn’t know that schools remain closed over the weekend.

May a few typing mistakes. I’m not from India so in didn’t know the school are closed. Anyways thanks for u reply. 👍🏼 — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

And mister Bachchan in other parts of the world kids go to school on Saturday. Google it. That is way I asked the question — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

Earlier, in 2015, a Twitter user, @Mayankaryan084, posted a meme where he said Aaradhya would grow up watching flop films like Drona, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and then would ask her mother Aishwarya Rai why she married her father.

An infuriated Abhishek replied, “You feeling better about yourself now??? Good! Glad to have been of service. Now go back to the hole you crawled out of. don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool.”

@Mayankaryan084 don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 16, 2015

