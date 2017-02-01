See: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam were at Golden Temple

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to being a gushing dad over his children, has yet against melted hearts in an adorable post.

In an insanely delightful picture, Khan, who posted a picture on Instagram, was seen praying along with is little one, AbRam at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

SRK, who is riding high on the success of his movie Raees, visited the holy place with his entire team.

SRK shared a lovely picture of himself and Abram saying, “At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar.”

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017

Raees released on January 25th and has broken the January jinx and has become the superstar’s seventh film to enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club.

