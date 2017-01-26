AbRam gets angry when not allowed to be clicked: Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan may rule the big screen but AbRam is quite a sensation online and the superstar says his youngest son wants to be part of every picture being taken of his father.

The 51-year-old actor feels AbRam has got used to being with everyone in his team and also waves to the fans. “Everybody is kind to him, including the media. He is used to being with my team and me because he has been hanging out with me so much this year. We went to Imtiaz Ali’s films for two-three months. So, he has gotten used to everyone around me. He waves out to everyone,” said Shah Rukh.

Sharing a recent anecdote while he was returning from Dubai, the actor says AbRam wanted to be part of every picture which was clicked of his father. “I was at the airport, had to get back from Dubai and there were lots of people taking pictures with me. So, I said let me stand here, finish the pictures and board the plane and he wanted to be part of every picture. Halfway through, Ravi (bodyguard) just took him away but he got so disturbed. He said ‘You’re not allowing to me take pictures’. He speaks a lot. He has also been giving me lowdown on demonetisation now,” the actor quips.

Shah Rukh recently travelled to Delhi from Mumbai by a train for the promotion of his latest release Raees.

The actor, who took a train journey “after years”, said it would’ve been wonderful to bring AbRam along. “I don’t know how inconvenient it would be but I would love to have taken AbRam. He has never been on a train, he is full of fun. He doesn’t give me trouble.”