AbRam is like a toy that you want to own, feels Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri’s little munchkin AbRam is not just theirs but ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s apple of eye too who feels the kid is ‘like a toy you want to own.’

In his book, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan revealed in one section about the lil one and the attention he gets, wherever he goes.

“I have that the maternal and paternal feeling - I feel it for Gauri and SRK’s kids. I go to Gauri’s house now to play with AbRam. Even if Gauri is not there, I go and sit and him. And he comes and spends time with my mum all the time. My mum loves him,” said the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

“He is like a toy that you want to own. He came to the office the other day and the entire staff came out to see him. Everyone was behaving as if Brad Pitt had arrived. He was delighted with all the attention,” KJo wrote.

