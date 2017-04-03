AbRam makes a literal, toilet paper mummy out of Gauri Khan. See pic

The Mummy trailer with Tom Cruise is out and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri and youngest son AbRam had their own ‘Mummy’ moment.

The interior designer took to Twitter to share a cute picture of AbRam and her, where she is wrapped in a paper like a ‘Mummy’ and is seen kissing her bundle of joy.

That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy! pic.twitter.com/BUKwNiGtUS — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2017

“That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy!” she captioned the photo.

AbRam is one of the most popular star kids and both Shah Rukh and Gauri often post adorable pictures of their youngest child on social media.

Read more

AbRam is also media friendly and has already acquired his father’s mannerism of greeting the paparazzi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more