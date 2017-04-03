 AbRam makes a literal, toilet paper mummy out of Gauri Khan. See pic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
AbRam makes a literal, toilet paper mummy out of Gauri Khan. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable son AbRam wrapped his mom Gauri Khan in toiler paper to turn her into an Egyptian mummy.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2017 13:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Gauri Khan

AbRam turned his mom Gauri into an Egyptian mummy.(Twitter/Gauri Khan)

The Mummy trailer with Tom Cruise is out and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri and youngest son AbRam had their own ‘Mummy’ moment.

The interior designer took to Twitter to share a cute picture of AbRam and her, where she is wrapped in a paper like a ‘Mummy’ and is seen kissing her bundle of joy.

“That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy!” she captioned the photo.

AbRam is one of the most popular star kids and both Shah Rukh and Gauri often post adorable pictures of their youngest child on social media.

AbRam is also media friendly and has already acquired his father’s mannerism of greeting the paparazzi.

