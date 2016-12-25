 One dead in freak accident on the sets of Deepika-Ranveer’s Padmavati | bollywood | Hindustan Times
One dead in freak accident on the sets of Deepika-Ranveer’s Padmavati

Dec 25, 2016
Padmavati is slated to release on November 17, 2017.

A painter working on the sets of the upcoming period film Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Raveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, fell to his death in a freak accident on Sunday.

“Mukesh Dakia, a resident of Moracha Pada in Aarey Colony, fell on his back from a height of 5 feet. He sustained severe head injuries,” said a police official, according to a report in Mid-Day. He was declared dead on arrival at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The police are investigating the matter and have registered a case of accidental death.

The report quoted DCP Kiran Kumar Chavan as saying, “We have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are probing the matter — how he fell from that height. If any safety negligence is found, we will deal with it strictly.”

A spokesperson from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production company said, “What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforeseen. We are making every effort to help the authorities. Our support and prayers are with deceased’s family in this time of grief.”

The film’s art director assured everyone that proper safety precautions were taken on the film’s sets and that no one could have foreseen “such a rare and unfortunate occurrence.”

