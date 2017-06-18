Actor Maniesh Paul: My daughter wonders why everyone comes to me for selfies

A doting dad, actor Maniesh Paul decided to celebrate his son Yuvann’s first birthday a little differently, and was spotted in an old age home in Gurgaon this week. “We distributed around 400 pairs of shoes as part of a drive in the old age home, Earth Saviours Foundation,” says Maniesh.

Last seen in the film, Tere Bin Laden 2 (2016), the actor shares that he has always believed in charitable causes. “Generally, on my daughter or son’s birthday I like to help people, who are in need. I came to know about this NGO last year through my father. I got in touch with them and started helping them. But I wanted to visit them personally this time and was shocked to see their state. I am trying to fulfil their needs,” says Maniesh.

He was more than happy to see a smile on their faces. “My day was made,” he says. “People usually say that they will send money, but it’s also important to spend time. Some people said that their son hasn’t spoken to them in years, while others said that they were stranded by their family. I sat down with a lot of them and they were happy with this gesture because for them, money is nothing.”

Maniesh Paul recently participated in a drive where he donated more than 400 pair of shoes to an old age home in Gurgaon.

He is pleased that the residents of Gurgaon take up similar initiatives on their birthdays and anniversaries. “Honestly, I want to request everybody to contribute in whatever way they can. Why don’t we get together and spend a day with them [senior citizens]?”

It’s great being a father. I feel great seeing my kids attached to me,especially my daughter. We have a great rapport as I have become her best friend.

As the actor has a house in Gurgaon, he makes frequent trips to the city. He is impressed with the transition the city has undergone in the past few years.“I remember when I came to Gurgaon initially, I used to fight a lot with my parents because that time my girlfriend, who is my wife now, was based in Delhi. It was a task to travel from Gurgaon to Delhi, as I did not have a conveyance at that time. Pehle gaadi bhi nahi hoti thi, paise bhi nahi hote they. I would hop onto a Sumo at Sikandarpur Metro Station and get dropped at Qutab Minar,” he says, adding, “I have seen so many changes in terms of the buildings and malls. And such fabulous infrastructure is coming up. It’s amazing to be here now.”

Actor Maniesh Paul spotted with his family at the airport. (Manav Manglani)

The actor has grown into an adventurous father and has a great rapport with his six-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Saisha. “I feel great seeing how my kids are attached to me, especially my daughter. I have become her best friend. She loves to visit amusement parks and she knows that her papa is the one who will always say yes. I am always game for the most dangerous rides and it feels great when I come back in the night and she sleeps while clinging on to me,” says Maniesh.

How does she react to his stardom? “She asks me: Papa why is everybody coming to you for selfie? I tell her that it’s because you are my daughter!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more