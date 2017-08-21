Actor Urvashi Rautela visits Uttarakhand: Helps people in flood-affected areas

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Kotdwara in Uttarakhand, was shaken when she got the news that floods are affecting her home town like most of the north Indian states that have been facing the wrath of rivers. Rautela decided to travel to Uttarakhand and help, as many people she can, by donating food and basic amenities.

The actor, who is extremely close to her birthplace, travelled all the way to meet the locals and encouraged them to come together and help each other in such difficult times. “My heart cries out for the children and families in my Uttarakhand. I want to help people, and I will provide them all the possible help,” says Rautela.

Urvashi was seen in movies such as Sanam Re (2016) and Kaabil (2017).

The actor, who was accompanied by her mother Meera and father Manvar, says she won’t stop at just showing sympathy for the many lives that have been lost in floods. “I will try to personally meet chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and request him to help,” she said.

You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you. #UrvashiRautelaFoundation #Uttarakhand #FloodVictims A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor (@urvashirautelaforever) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

The 23-year-old has also started her own foundation, and recently took to Twitter to discuss the tragic conditions of the people living in far-flung areas of the country.

