Aditi Rao Hydari: I believe that art is always bigger than the person

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s love for music and her singing skills are not unknown. The actor has even performed at an AR Rahman concert and has lent her voice to songs such as Thehree Si Zindagi and Voh Dekhnay Mein from London Paris New York (2012). Keen on exploring the art more, Aditi is open to good playback singing offers.

“Be it music, cinema or dance, when people understand your capability and trust you with a responsibility, it helps the artists perform better. They approach you only when they feel that you can do justice to something, and for me, such collaboration has a different meaning. When Rahman sir called me (to the concert), it meant a lot. And I just want to work with such people. You get love and respect from them for what you bring to the table and not just your name,” the actor opines.

Aditi feels that such collaborations last longer. “Working with people who understand what you can do somehow fuels me. I believe that the art is bigger than the person. And I want to work with those who understand this. I’m addicted to such people. They are like vitamins to me,” adds Aditi, whose mother, Vidya Rao, is a trained classical singer.

I am because she is ❤....My cutie patootie #Amma #mymummybestest #mothersday A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) on May 13, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

“I would love to sing for films. But as I said, only if I am offered something good enough,” smiled Aditi, adding that she is happy with the way the audience has appreciated her singing. Meanwhile, the actor, who was last seen in Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt, is looking forward to the release of Padmavati, her next film.

