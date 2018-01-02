Aditi Rao Hydari: It takes time to build versatility, work with people on your wish list

In Aditi Rao Hydari’s seven-year journey in Bollywood, highs and lows have been aplenty, but the actor is yet to experience commercial success. Working with celebrated actors and filmmakers in films such as Delhi 6 (2008), Rockstar (2011) and Wazir (2016) created better opportunities for Aditi, but her projects in the Hindi film industry have largely failed to make an impact at the box-office.

The actor admits, “Things like failure, rejections etc do cross my mind”, but she makes it a point to not let them stay for long, as she believes that there’s no point lamenting over something that didn’t work out.

“There will be a fleeting regret or a fleeting thought over a role that I lost out on but this feeling passes by very quickly. I actually feel there are so many people who struggle to do good work here [in the film industry]. Forget good work, just work. There are various reasons that are not in your control. Maybe, I didn’t know the people or I didn’t even know the project was happening or I didn’t have the right backing, so I can’t always look back and sulk,” says Aditi, who starred in the recent Sanjay Dutt-starrer, Bhoomi, as Dutt’s on-screen daughter.

She’s now geared up for her next release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati (now titled Padmavat). Reflecting on her filmography in Bollywood, Aditi — who has enjoyed success in the Tamil film industry; she won the Best Actress award for Kaatru Veliyidai — says, “It takes time to build that versatility, get parts you want to play onscreen and work with people you want to work with. But, it’s all a process. You have to take it in your stride and take one step at a time. The point is to be a lambi race ka ghoda (have an impressive long run),” she says.

If it’s a step forward, I am on the right path — that’s Aditi’s guiding mantra. “I’ve built this all up from knowing nothing and being [a] nobody, not even having any PR team of my own. I was on my little own self, literally. I come from quite a protective space and continue to be naive. But then, you sort of learn, though I really do protect that five-year-old [self] inside me because I don’t want to become bitter or crib about stuff. So, I make it a point to always look at the right side of things,” she concludes.

