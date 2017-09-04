Aditya Pancholi: Kangana Ranaut is a mad girl, will take legal action against her

In her recent interviews, Bollywod actor Kangana Ranaut attacked celebrities like Aditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan and Adhyayan Suman. She went on record to say that Pancholi abused her and kept under house arrest for days when she was a struggling actor.

Now, Aditya Pancholi has said that he will take legal action against Ranaut. She already had a legal battle going on with the Roshans.

In a conversation with Bollywoodlife, Pancholi said, “She is a mad girl, what to do, did you see the interview? Didn’t you feel like some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? We have been in the industry for so long, nobody has ever spoken anything so evil about anyone. What should I say, she’s a mad girl. If you throw stones in mud, it will only spoil your clothes.”

Pancholi further said he is hurt by what Kangana said in her interviews. He said, “I am going to take a legal action against her. She is lying that’s why I am taking legal action against her. I don’t know about other people, but as far as my story goes and what she has spoken about me, she has said all lies. She has to prove that I have done that. My family is very much affected by it. My wife and I will take legal action against her.”

It seems Kangana has another legal battle on her hands, but she doesn’t seem one to go down without putting up a valiant fight.