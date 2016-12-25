Aditya Roy Kapur fulfills an ailing fan’s wish

Aditya Roy Kapur has gone out of his way to fulfill a fan’s wish. The fan, Lunika Nagdev, who suffers from a life-threatening ailment and is being treated at a city hospital, has apparently wanted to meet the actor for a long time. And when the Ok Jaanu actor learned about Lunika’s wish, he ensured it would come true and met the girl last week.

Read more

A source says, “Aditya went to meet the fan at a hospital and spent most of the day with her and some other patients who gathered to meet him. The team of the Make-A-Wish Foundation got in touch with Aditya’s team and facilitated this meeting. Aditya went to see Lunika with a few gifts, and she gave him a heartfelt gift as well.”

Enna Sona – OK Jaanu | Shraddha Kapoor | Aditya Roy Kapur | A.R. Rahman | Arijit Singh https://t.co/XfQfZNr8cq — OK Jaanu (@OkJaanu) December 23, 2016

Aditya, who is especially popular with girls, has always maintained a close relationship with his fans. The Aashiqui 2 (2013) actor apparently even saves letters he receives from his fans, and is always touched by their heartfelt gestures. Aditya isn’t active on social media, and his fans have urged him to join one of the platforms so they can stay in touch with him.

Watch OK Jaanu trailer