Afghan: Adnan Sami to shoot in Afghanistan for his debut film as actor

Singer-music composer Adnan Sami will be shooting in Afghanistan next year for his debut film Afghan In Search Of A Home as an actor.

Adnan will make his acting debut with Afghan In Search Of A Home directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. He will be seen in the role of an Afghani musician. “He (Adnan) is a royalty from Afghanistan and even his forefathers are from there. We were discussing what happens to the war zone countries in terms of their art, culture. Places like Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria are culturally rich countries. What usually happens in war zone countries is museums are locked, films are not being allowed to be made. So, there is no art and culture,” said Radhika.

Both Radhika and Vinay believe the refugee story will resonate with the audience. “The story is about a musician from Afghanistan and what happens to his journey in finding his home. It is a heart- wrenching tale of an artiste,” she adds.

The pre-production work is on at the moment and the shoot will begin from February next year. It is a straight 60-day schedule. “We will be shooting in Delhi, Amritsar, Banaras and a then there is a 10-day schedule in Afghanistan. We will start shooting in Afghanistan mostly in May. This is going to be the last schedule, we can’t shoot there at the moment due to weather issues. The story starts from Afghanistan and then it continues in India - it goes to Delhi Punjab and it concludes in Banaras,” says Vinay.

The directors say the government in Afghanistan has been really supportive. “Adnan is playing the part of an Afghani musician, it is about the love and sacrifice of an Afghan. The counsel general fondly remembers Amitabh Bachchan for shooting of Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. They are happy we will shoot there. They are extending their hospitality to us,” says Vinay.

The film will have two female stars - one is an Afghan heroine and the other will be an Iranian actor. “There are two girls in the film - one we have cast, her name is Morsel, she is an Afghan actress. She is a musician in the film. We are casting an Iranian actress, she is the love interest in the film. The talks are on so we can’t reveal the name.”

The film will have seven songs with Adnan doing the double duty of an actor and a composer. The lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt.