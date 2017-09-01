Aftab Shivdasani marries Nin Dusanj in Sri Lanka. See the wedding pics

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, who was last seen in Great Grand Masti, has tied the knot with Nin Dusanj in a private ceremony in Sri Lanka. Aftab and Nin got their marriage registered on June 5, 2014 but never had a ceremony. It was only when they recently visited Sri Lanka that they fell in love with the place and decided to have a wedding ceremony there, according to a Miss Malini report.

The couple got married at Anantara Peace Haven, Tangalle in the South Eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

Surrounded by close family and friends, Aftab made a grand entry at the wedding venue on an elephant while Nin was carried in a doli. Aftab wore Troy Costa for all of his functions and Nin donned Yoshita couture.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Aftab wrote on Instagram, “My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn’t be happier, I thank the Lord everyday for having you in my life. ❤️ #ninafti #anantarapeacehaven #wedding #eternal #venividiamavi #icameisawiloved #blessed #tangalle #srilanka”

Reportedly, pundits were flown in from Mumbai for a Hindu wedding ceremony while Buddhist monks were also in attendance.

