After Begum Jaan, Chunky Pandey wants to play more negative roles on screen

Actor Chunky Pandey is content with his career graph. He says that he treats Bollywood like a cricket match, where one needs to continue playing. “You need to stay at the crease till you are out. You can hit fours or sixes anytime, but to stay there is important. Similarly, in films, I think I’m slowly getting there. Even if I do one or two films a year, what is important is whether I’m getting to do the kind of work that I’m interested in,” says Chunky, who will be seen playing an antagonist in Begum Jaan.

The 54-year-old had earlier essayed a negative character, Lallan Tiwari, in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Bullett Raja (2013). “Lallan was negative but my character in Begum Jaan is an evil one. When I auditioned for the role, I never thought I’d get through, but, Srijit (Mukherji, the director) believed in me. The reactions I’m receiving for the role makes me feel that I’ve done it convincingly,” he adds.

Having done comedy for long, Chunky says that he would love to do more of negative role now. He already has a bilingual (Telugu-Hindi) film offer in hand. “I can’t talk much about it right now. If things fall in place, then I will start shooting for it in May or June,” he says.

