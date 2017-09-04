After causing internet meltdown with her nude pics, Esha Gupta poses in bikini

Bollywood star Esha Gupta, who is riding high on the brilliant box office performance of Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi-starrer Baadsahaho, is enjoying the success with an exotic holiday in Petjatoe, Indonesia, where she is currently staying.

In the pictures, Esha flaunts her perfect figure in a white bikini, complimented by a white gown and a grey hat. Earlier the actor had shared a host of pictures from a photoshoot and was widely trolled on social media. Refusing to take it lying down, the actor had told an entertainment portal, “In our country, women are eternally blamed. I knew that I will also have to face a lot of heat. After all, it’s easiest for some faceless and redundant people to pull a celebrity down at the first opportunity. I’ve done shoots like this one when I was a model. I’ve gone topless and naked, too. No one ever asked me about that.”

Despite critics widely panning Baadshaho, the film has earned Rs 27.63 crore within two days of its release. Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho is a heist drama that also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Set during the Emergency when the privy purses of the erstwhile royal’s were abolished, the film is inspired by real-life incidents. It revolves around a group of thugs who try to loot gold confiscated from a character called Rani Gitanjali while it is being transported to Delhi by road.

Earlier, talking about her experience in Bollywood, Esha had said, “I think I am still an outsider. I am still treated like one to quite an extent by the so-called ‘industry people’. It’s their body language that lets you know. I can’t blame them because even I haven’t made an effort to be a part of them. I don’t want to.”

