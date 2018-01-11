After cuddling with Taimur, ‘mamu’ Ranbir Kapoor showers love on niece Samara. See pics, video

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a family man to the hilt. After his Christmas picture with nephew Taimur Ali Khan, the talented actor has been spotted indulging his pretty little niece, Samara Sahni. The little girl is the daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Apparently, Rishi Kapoor and family were out on a family dinner in Mumbai when the pictures were clicked.

Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the two and captioned it, “Deep thinkers #lovethem #cuteness #funnight.”

Samara, wearing a shirt dress, is seen sitting with her arm round ‘mamu’ Ranbir Kapoor’s neck as the actor looks on indulgently. Samara, who has a napkin around her neck, looks like a lady with her hair tied in a neat high bun.

On Christmas, a picture of Ranbir with Taimur in his arms was all over internet. While here Samara seems to be sitting on her uncle’s lap, in the older picture Ranbir is seen carrying little Taimur.

In another picture being shared online, Samara is seen walking with her grandmother Neetu Singh. She is wearing a check shirt dress with leggings and pink pumps.

Another video shows Rishi with wife Neetu, daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and son Ranbir, posing for the shutterbugs. What’s more, Samara is seen blowing kisses at the camera.

